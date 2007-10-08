Incorporate Gratitude Sessions Into Your Routine

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Too much busyness in your day? Try to get in a gratitude session. Life skills site Zen Habits has a few suggestions on what these might look like:

This is one of my favourite rituals: every day, take a couple of minutes to think about everything and everybody you are grateful for in your life. This may sound corny, but it is an amazing ritual. Try it right now — it only takes a minute. Who are you grateful for? What are you grateful for? I've found that this little ritual has so much power that it makes me happier and more compassionate.

This is definitely something I could use more of in my life. What are you grateful for? Let's hear in the comments.

12 Ideas for Establishing a Calming Routine [Zen Habits]

