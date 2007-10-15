What a weekend, the federal election was finally called... and our backend feed system decided to crap out on delivering the news from Lifehacker US.
We're still working on a fix, and hand cranked internet runs a little slower than usual. So for weekend news, hit Lifehacker US for now. We've now caught up on all the weekend news so Lifehacker AU is up to date (yay for hand cranked internets!). Local news and green tips for Blog Action Day are on their way. Thanks for your patience. :)
