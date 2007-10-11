Improve your OpenOffice presentations with Impress templates

Via Pia Waugh - yet another reason to ditch that PowerPoint addiction. Long-time OpenOffice user Chih-Hao Tsai created a range of templates for its Impress presentation software, including the one to the left, which uses a NASA photo of Europa, one of Jupiter's moons.
"... unlike Microsoft PowerPoint, OpenOffice.org Impress does not come with a set of good templates. Even the ones coming with StarOffice are not polished enough... Therefore, I decided to design my own Impress templates and make them available to the public."
OpenOffice.org Impress Templates [Chih-Hao Tsai]
Am I the only person on earth who presents with a white background, black text, and no flashy effects?