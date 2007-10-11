Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Improve your OpenOffice presentations with Impress templates

impress_template.pngVia Pia Waugh - yet another reason to ditch that PowerPoint addiction. Long-time OpenOffice user Chih-Hao Tsai created a range of templates for its Impress presentation software, including the one to the left, which uses a NASA photo of Europa, one of Jupiter's moons.

 "... unlike Microsoft PowerPoint, OpenOffice.org Impress does not come with a set of good templates. Even the ones coming with StarOffice are not polished enough... Therefore, I decided to design my own Impress templates and make them available to the public."

 OpenOffice.org Impress Templates [Chih-Hao Tsai]

Comments

  • Scootah Guest

    Am I the only person on earth who presents with a white background, black text, and no flashy effects?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles