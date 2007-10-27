Improve Your Conversation By Keeping It Simple and Short

You can easily improve the quality of your conversation (and improve the likelihood that people will actually listen to what you have to say) by dialing back on the quantity. Self-improvement site The Positivity Blog has more:

Going on and on about something may be a way to show off your cleverness. Cleverness is overrated. It's mostly a good way to feed your own ego...If you keep it simple and clear and if you focus on the people you are talking to you'll become more free to say what you want. It might not feel as good at first since you are not stroking your ego or reinforcing your cleverness. But I have found that in the long run it makes things easier and reduces some of your own inner limitations.

This would certainly cut down on superficial chatter, but there's a fine line to walk between being succint and being blunt. How have you improved your conversational skills? Let's hear in the comments.