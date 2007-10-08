IE7 Drops Windows Validation

Microsoft removed the Windows Genuine Advantage validation requirement from Internet Explorer 7 late last week and re-released it as a "High Priority" update. It might just be a move to increase IE7's share of the browser market, but those trying to run the browser on virtual machines, or side-by-side with IE 6, might avoid a few headaches. Those unhappy with the unexpected upgrade can still remove IE7 in the Control Panel through "Add/Remove Programs."
