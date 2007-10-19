I like your old stuff better than your new stuff

The Coding Horror blog has an elegant post which ponders why good software goes bad - looking at the evolution of small, effective programs into monstrous bloatware. He links to PC World's annual list of software apps they preferred before they got 'improved' and also links to a few online archives for older versions of software, such as oldversion.com, oldapps.com, and old-versions.net. Nice to know they are out there, after writing up the new Winamp the other day, I was toying with the idea of looking up an older version of it.

Why does software spoil? [Coding Horror]