How to turn your iPod Touch into a 3G device

[via Make]The creator of this hack says you can use it to 3g-enable an iPod Touch or an iPhone. Given that we don't yet have the option of an iPhone in Australia, it looks particularly appealing - if you have a Windows Mobile phone to act as a "bridge" for the Touch to use.

He recommends using a phone or PDA with Windows Mobile 5 or 6 to act as the mobile access point. You also need a SIM card and the (free) PHM Registry Editor program.

Cute hack which requires no hacking of the iPhone and just a registry edit of the Windows Mobile device. Without a microphone, of course, the Touch can't be used for voice calls. But then, you have the spare Windows Mobile phone for that anyway. :)

Turn your iPod Touch into a 3G iPhone [Pyrofer's Projects]