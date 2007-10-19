Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Given the longterm water restrictions we're facing on the driest continent in the world, I think it was remiss of me not to post about water conservation last week in the flurry of environmental posts for Blog Action Day.

Fortunately, tipster Peggy wrote up a post on some simple ways that anyone can reduce their water usage. A couple of tips - capturing clean water from the shower while you wait for it to heat up, and capturing clean water from your washing machine - can give you ample water to water your plants or garden. Nice.

If you're interested in finding out more about low-usage shower and tap heads, grey water capturing devices, etc there are lots of resources online. But my favourite water saving tip? Shower with a friend. ;)

How to save water [psychopyko]

Comments

  • onimod Guest

    There's no way I save water when I shower with a friend......

    0

