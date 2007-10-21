How to Prepare for a Household of Guests

How do you get ready for an onslaught of people staying at your house and eating your food? Financial blog The Simple Dollar has three suggestions to address this problem. First, it's all about prep. The more you can do ahead of time (i.e., freezing), the better. Second, use cooking methods that don't require a lot of input from you—the crock pot works well for this. Last, focus on food and recipes that are simple to prepare, simple to eat, and simple to clean up after. You don't want to be stuck in the kitchen preparing the latest gourmet repast while all your friends are chattering away in the other room, after all.