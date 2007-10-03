Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How to manage your role as family tech support

Lifehack.org had a really nice guide for surviving if you're the family tech support guru. As someone who's been the household IT go-to person for several sharehouses and fielded my fair share of phone calls from my (interstate dwelling) parents, it certainly rang true for me. The final tip is perhaps the most useful one, too - install Logmein on their computers so next time they call you for tech support, you can log in and diagnose the problem yourself, and as a bonus they get to *watch* what you're doing onscreen so next time they'll hopefully be able to help themselves.

How to Survive as the Family Tech Support Guy (or Gal) [Lifehack.org]

Comments

  • Knuckles10 Guest

    I work as a computer technician and the only people I'll do any tech support for free are my mother, father, sister and girlfriend. Thats it. I MAY give a discount for other family members or do it in exchange for something (a few beers perhaps?). But it has to be something otherwise you'll become the free meal and be called all the time.

    There is an excellent article about doing computer work for family members here:
    http://www.technibble.com/doing-computer-work-for-the-family/

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles