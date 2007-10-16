How to make an in-car camcorder mount

Via Make - Here's a DIY project for making an in-car camcorder mount for video recording on the road.

He prices the materials - 2 feet of 3/4" aluminum or steel square tube, 2 u-bolts, 4 wing nuts for tool-free installation and an universal mounting screw (or a web cam swivel stand for lighter cameras) - at less than $US15.

Sounds cheap for being able to produce your own "Cops" style home movies, doesn't it?

It's totally handsfree, so shouldn't interfere with your driving. Might get some funny looks though.

Homemade in-car camcorder mount