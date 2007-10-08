How to Know When A Post from Your Blog is Submitted to Digg

One for the bloggers out there - the Digital Inspiration blog offers a simple but helpful tip for tracking whether posts from your blog have been submitted to Digg. It basically explains how to search for your URL on Digg and then subscribe to the RSS feed of that search.

This tip came via Problogger, and if you check out the comment thread you'll see readers there have submitted a few of their own favourite ways of tracking posts on Digg.

Know When People Submit Your Stories to Digg; Get Dugg More [Digital Inspiration]