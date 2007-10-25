How to keep your Mac safe

While we're on the subject of Mac security, Macworld has published an article which walks readers through some security measures for the mac, giving each a rating for security and hassle. Tips include using the admin account only for admin purposes, creating different accounts so users aren't sharing accounts, encrypting sensitive files and turning on password prompts. This might sound like basic security information to you, but this would be a good article to pass onto non-geeky friends or family who use Macs.
I will keep my Mac safe from other users [via Schneier on Security]
