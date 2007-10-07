How to Iron a Button-Down Shirt

Ironing a button-down shirt is a bit of an acquired skill. Home improvement site DIY Life has a quick and dirty tutorial on how to get that shirt wrinkle-free in five easy steps:

Begin with the collar, inside and out, starting at the tips and working your way to the back.

Do the cuffs.

Slide the shoulder onto the end of the board and do the sleeves. Start new the cuff opening then move to the top.

Iron the body. Start at the top and go down. The back is low priority — it will wrinkles from sitting against the back of a chair or in a car.

Slide the tip of the iron between the buttons.

Pretty easy. Personally, I hate ironing, so I just hang my wrinkly clothes in the bathroom while everyone showers and let the steam do the work for me.