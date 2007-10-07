Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

How to Iron a Button-Down Shirt

button-shirt.pngIroning a button-down shirt is a bit of an acquired skill. Home improvement site DIY Life has a quick and dirty tutorial on how to get that shirt wrinkle-free in five easy steps:

  • Begin with the collar, inside and out, starting at the tips and working your way to the back.
  • Do the cuffs.
  • Slide the shoulder onto the end of the board and do the sleeves. Start new the cuff opening then move to the top.
  • Iron the body. Start at the top and go down. The back is low priority — it will wrinkles from sitting against the back of a chair or in a car.
  • Slide the tip of the iron between the buttons.

Pretty easy. Personally, I hate ironing, so I just hang my wrinkly clothes in the bathroom while everyone showers and let the steam do the work for me.

How to iron a button down shirt in 5 easy steps [DIY Life]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles