How to Get Out of Traffic Tickets

AOL users share stories on how they got out of a traffic ticket after being pulled over on the road. Not surprisingly, honesty and respect for the cop worked wonders. One reader says she was pulled over after she knew she'd made an illegal turn twice:

The officer asked if I realised I was admitting to having done the illegal turn twice. I said yes. He said they weren't giving out warnings; they were ticketing people. I said I realised that and knew I deserved the ticket. He reiterated the point about not giving out warnings. I said I understood. He stared at me for a long time, and then told me no one ever tells them the truth. And because of that he was giving me a warning.

While nothing will guarantee you'll get out of a ticket after a cop sees a violation, there are things you can do to better your chances. For more check out our controversial previously-posted howto on getting out of a speeding ticket.