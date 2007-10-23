The release of Windows XP Service Pack 3 is coming up, and APC magazine has published a guide on how to create a bootable XP SP3 CD. The tutorial uses Bart's Boot Image Extractor and Nero Burning Rom, but emphasises that you should wait for the official release of SP3 - as the beta's product activation code is bugged and won't accept any key you type in. Oh, and - it'll be a while - SP3 has no official release date yet, but is expected in the first half of 2008. Anyone out there using the beta of SP3? Let us know how you're finding it in comments.
How to create a bootable Win XP SP3 CD
Comments
There is a program called NLite. (http://www.nliteos.com/). It allows you to create a custom Windows XP installation, including the slipstreaming of service packs, automation, additional drivers and custom settings.
I expect it will be up to this task too.