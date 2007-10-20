Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Tired of always focusing on the downside of everything? Wish you could temper your negative thoughts with occasional reassurance? Web site wikiHow offers a good roundup of ways to counter pessimism, including a little Moleskine-powered mind hacking:

Get a notebook and a pen, and write down all the good things that you have. Every time you are feeling negative, read through them and remind yourself that it's not all bad.

How do you battle downward-spiraling thoughts? Feel free to share in the comments.

How to Be Optimistic [wikiHow]

