How Sick Is Too Sick To Work?

Web site WebMD gives advice on when you should stay home from work and when you're probably healthy enough to make the trip to the office.

Good reason to call in sick: You're contagious "A lot of diseases are contagious before you realise you're sick," [physician Michael]Bagner tells WebMD. "Once you know you're sick, you may not be contagious any more, and may as well go to work." But it pays to err on the side of staying home "if you work in close quarters with your coworkers—or you work with elderly or small children or people with cancer or chronic conditions—those are the most vulnerable people in our society," says Bagner.

The article offers more several suggestions for determining whether or not it's a good day to hit the grind, but if you've got your own litmus test for determining whether or not you're work-ready, let's hear it in them comments.