Finding motivation to exercise seems to be a common problem among anyone who's looking to add healthy habits to their life. Self-improvement site Zen Habits has a list of 31 different ways you can find that exercise spark, including visualisation, endorphins, and success stories; however, I'd like to hear from you. What motivates you to get out there and just do it? What keeps you motivated, even when you just don't feel like it? Let's hear in the comments.
How Do You Motivate Yourself To Exercise?
Comments
I spend about 25 minutes on the bike and I find that the best way to "distract" myself is watching tv episodes on my PDA. I don't know if I could handle the ipod screen, but the 3.5" or so screen on my Dell x51v is more than good enough.
And podcasts for other activities. Next thing I know, I am done for the day.
What motivates me is the flab hanging off my gut.. that and my mates, I go to the gym with 3-4 mates so they always razz me up to go even if i don't feel like it..