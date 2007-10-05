How Do You Give Criticism?

Criticism is a bitch. No one likes hearing it, and unless you like hurting feelings, most of us don't like giving it. The Zen Habits weblog examines criticism—from why we criticise to why criticism hurts—and then discusses how to deliver criticism that will be well received. Since we've all taken on the role of critic at some point or another, I'm curious how you give criticism with a dash of good feelings so that your points get across and the critique does more than just hurt feelings. Let's hear your methods (hamburger rule, perhaps?) in the comments.