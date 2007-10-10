How Do You Clear Your Messy Desk?

Is your desk cluttered with lists and notes you jotted months ago? The Happiness Project proposes a way to declutter your desk by keeping a single piece of paper for notes every day and throwing it away after the day is over.

Now I have a "scratch paper for the day." I keep a pad of paper by the phone, and anytime I have the urge to make a note to myself, I discipline myself only to use that pad of paper. At the end of the day, I toss the piece of paper, after copying anything I need to keep.

Nice way to weed out the daily cruft and keep only what's critical. How do you manage your daily scribbles? Let us know in the comments.