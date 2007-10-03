How Can I Open a URL in the Non-Default Browser?

Dearest Lifehacker, I am using Win XP at the office, and—obviously—my default browser is Firefox. The thing is, I have some "intranet" stuff that must be viewed on Internet Explorer, so I want to make a shortcut to open some specific URLs in iexplorer.exe and not in my default browser. Can this be done? Signed, IE Browser Blues

My good friend Blues, Even if Firefox is your default browser, you can create Windows Explorer shortcuts or even bookmarks in Firefox that will open your Internet Explorer-only sites directly in IE in a couple of simple ways. If you want to open and manage the IE-only sites just like regular bookmarks within Firefox, just install the IE Tab Firefox extension and follow this method to create Firefox bookmarks that will automatically open in an Internet Explorer tab.

If you're looking for an actual desktop shortcut, on the other hand, just create a new shortcut to Internet Explorer (iexplore.exe) on your desktop (or wherever you want this shortcut). Once the shortcut is created, right-click it and then select Properties. In the Target field, after the location the shortcut is pointing to, type in the URL of the web site you want to open in IE. Then just hit OK, rename the shortcut to indicate where it's pointing to, and voila—launching the shortcut will automatically open that URL in Internet Explorer. (Keep in mind that the same method should work if your default browser is IE and you want to create a Firefox shortcut.)

Whichever method you use, once you've set up your bookmarks or shortcuts you shouldn't have much trouble at all opening your IE-only URLs in your non-default browser on-the-fly.

With love, Your friendly neighbourhood Lifehacker