How Big Should Your Emergency Fund Be?

The standard advice for the size of an emergency fund is enough money for three to six months of expenses; however, that's not necessarily an obtainable goal for many of us. Financial advice blog Wise Bread suggests that you aim for at least one month's worth of emergency money to cover your bare-bones expenses, and have it stashed where you can get to it quickly in case of an emergency. One month is the minimum—it's a good start on the road to the preferable three to six month fund. What tips do you have for those looking to build up an emergency money stash? Thoughts in the comments.