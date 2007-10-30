Hide Partition Icons on GNOME Desktops

GNOME Linux users: Want to unclutter your desktop and get rid of the icons for your Windows boot and other partitions? Ubuntu blog Tombuntu offers up the easy yet hard-to-find fix:

Run gconf-editor (by hitting Alt+F2 or from terminal).

Browse to apps->nautilus->desktop in the left-hand folders window

Uncheck the "volumes_visible" option

Note that this will also keep thumb drives and other portable devices from showing up on your desktop, so use carefully. Hit the link for tips on how to choose the drives that do show up on your desktop, and share your own desktop tweaking tips in the comments.