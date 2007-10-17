Google Maps on a Symbian Phone

The iPhone-less among us can still get some Google Maps love with the recent Google Maps Mobile release. The updated version for Symbian devices is faster and less prone to connectivity prompts than the previous, and some smartphone users even get GPS abilities with GMaps. No GPS for me, but I still grabbed some screenshots after installing the new Google Maps on my Nokia 6682. Update: Our mistake; the version pictured is NOT the new release. The GMaps update mentioned above is for v3 phones, not v2 (which my Nokia 6682 is.) Embarrassed blushes and apologies all around. We're going to go put on our dunce cap and sit facing the wall now. Thanks for the catch, Hypnotik_Jello.

