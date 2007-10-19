Google Maps goes social with Profiles

Google Maps makes custom mapping and user-submitted reviews more friendly, and useful, with the addition of user profiles. Users can click through a review to find out what else that reviewer liked, and customized maps and routes can be shared with other users. Group road trip planning could get a whole lot easier with a feature like this. The user ID and signup appear to be identical to Google's Shared Stuff social bookmarking project, so it's not hard to assume those features and other Google services will be integrated soon under common user profiles.