Gmail Storage Will Jump To 6GB by January

The Official Gmail Blog has announced that Gmail's storage counter has received a much-needed bump in its storage growth rate which will put Gmail storage at 6GB by January 2008. Additionally, the premium Premier Edition is seeing a jump to 25GB from 10GB. We've covered how to free up space in Gmail (and so have you), but these storage bumps should go a long way towards keeping Google's promise that "you'll never need to delete another message."
Good news for we Google Apps users too:
"By the way, businesses, schools and organizations using Google Apps to get Gmail on their own custom addresses (like Google does for our @google.com accounts) will get a storage boost in the coming days, too. Standard and Education Edition storage (now at 2GB) will begin matching Gmail's counter, and Premier Edition users get a whopping 25 GB (up from 10 GB)."
I didn't RT*A at the time, but I noticed a big drop in my used percentage this morning and went back and checked it out.
Great news, thanks google.