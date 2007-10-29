GMail improvements announced

Not content with rolling out IMAP for Gmail, Google has also revealed a few other improvements that are on the way for its email app, including a speed increase. The Google Operating System blog writes that Google told analysts that in the new version of Gmail (to be released "soon") we'll see a speed increase achieved by "pre-fetching" of messages and a new contact manager that will share your contacts with other Google apps. They'll also integrate features from other Google products - for example, you'll be given the option to open a Word doc attachment as a Google document.

I noticed this morning that my Gmail account has been IMAP enabled. Yay. :)

The Next Version of Gmail Will be Faster [Google Operating System]