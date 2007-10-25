Windows/Mac/Linux: Open source image editing suite GIMP version 2.4 is now available and features a host of new goodies and long-awaited improvements. Chief among the new features are scaling for all kinds of brushes, intuitive selection and crop tools, a new object alignment guide and advanced tools like perspective cloning and lens distortion filters, but there are many more. GIMP is free, available already in some Linux repositories and for download for Windows and Mac users. For help getting started with GIMP, check out these intermediate video tutorials.
GIMP 2.4 Offers New Features, Improved Interface
Comments
When are they going to to integrate a polygonal lasso tool with no anti-aliasing? Doing selections with the path tool is clunky and time consuming not to mention you can't turn the anti-aliasing off!