Get Yourself Out Of A Crabby Mood By Being Grateful

Got a case of the Mondays, Mr. Grumpypants? Self-improvement blog Dumb Little Man has compiled a list of things you can do to get yourself out of a crabby mood, one of which is counting your blessings.

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Heard it before, right? Well have you done it? It works. List 50 things for which you're grateful and without which your life would be worse. Go ahead. Try it!

It's true—gratefulness tends to shoot down those grumpy feelings pretty fast. What are you grateful for today? Let's hear in the comments.