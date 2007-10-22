Let's face it: all of us have stinky shoes at one time or another. That problem can be easily remedied with a simple dryer sheet: just put half of a standard sheet in each shoe overnight, and your shoes will be smelling fresh as springtime (well, at least better than before) by morning. Dryer sheets apparently are useful for a lot of things, including cleaning pots and pans.
Get Rid of Stinky Shoes with Dryer Sheets
