Get Recent Documents in One Place with Smart Folders

Mac only: Get a dynamic list of recently accessed files using Smart Folders in OS X. MacWorld magazine explains how:

Create a smart folder in the Finder by selecting File -> New Smart Folder, or by pressing Command-Option-N. You'll see two lines of criteria in the folder. In the Kind criterion, select Any, or, if you want to limit it to documents, select Documents. Set Last Modified to Since Yesterday, or if you want to go back further, Within Last N Days, where N is the number of days you want to use.

Click the Other button in the location bar, then click the plus (+) button to add folders.