Get Ready for Scares with the DIY Halloween Roundup

We've already put a call out for your best Halloween costumes, but if you're still in need of some inspiration to get into Halloween spirit, we're rounding up a few of the best DIY Halloween projects and guides around the internets. From fake wounds to Halloween origami, it's just what you need to get in the Halloween spirit.

Now for a few of ghoulish videos.

Make a Fake Wound with Bubble Gum: The first video teaches you how to mix bubble gum, razor blades, and a little fake blood to pull off a killer wound:Turn Your Computer into a Magic, Candy-Distributing Mirror: Next, check out the freeware Magic Mirror, which turns your monitor into a—you guessed it—magic mirror. [via]

Create a Puking Pumpkin: Finally, nothing says Halloween like a puking pumpkin... am I right, people?

You can find detailed instructions at DIY Life.

We're still waiting patiently to see your DIY costumes, but if you've stumbled onto any other great DIY Halloween projects, let's hear 'em in the comments.

