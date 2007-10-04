Get Quality CD Covers from Retail Music Outlets

Since previously mentioned iTunes Album Art Grabber stopped working, programmer Josh Powell has been scrambling to develop a suitable alternative that aggregates the best album covers from three retail sources: Amazon, Walmart, and Buy.com. You won't get the 1425x1425 pixel quality that iTunes afforded us (and hopefully Apple will offer again), but regardless, if your cover art is looking rather bland, these three sources should keep you occupied.
