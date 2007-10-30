As anyone who's had a computer for a week or so knows, error messages are only occasionally helpful themselves, and searching through Google or even specific user forums for the fix can be awfully time-consuming. Web site Bug.gd, a collaborative search and support site, aims to make do-it-yourself troubleshooting easier through a user-generated database of software problems and their solutions. Type in an error message from any operating system to see if the problem's been addressed already. If you don't find your fix, the site will email you in two days to ask how you solved your bug to help grow the site. Bug.gd is both free and free of ads, and it's preloaded with 60,000 bug fixes (yikes!) from Microsoft's Knowledge Base.
Get Group-Sourced Bug Fixes at Bug.gd
