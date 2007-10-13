Get GMaps Full-Screen with Google Maps Max

Firefox with Greasemonkey or Stylish: Take advantage of every pixel of Google Maps screen real estate with the Google Maps Max Greasemonkey script/Stylish user style. GMaps Max wipes out the top header whitespace and displays your map full screen, with an optional driving directions sidebar. The Maps Max script also removes the Google copyright symbol and increases the inset map window four times. Check out some side-by-side comparison screenshots.
Default Maps view:
With the Google Maps Max style/script enabled:
You must have the Greasemonkey or Stylish extension installed in your copy of Firefox to turn on Google Maps Max, which is a free download.
