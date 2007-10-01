Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Get Global Calls for Local Rates With Maxroam

maxroam.png Good news for anyone who makes global calls on a regular basis. Cubic's Maxroam, a SIM card that works on any unlocked mobile phone to make drastically discounted (up to 90%) country to country calls. The New York times has more:

So get this: For $40, you can buy this card without the phone. Cubic says that you can slip it into any GSM phone — even your regular T-Mobile or AT&T phone, as long as it's an "unlocked" phone (one that works with other companies' SIM cards). Then your own cellphone behaves exactly like the Cubic phone described up to this point.

You'll want to read the fine print because there's a lot of information to digest here, but it looks like the real deal. If you're familiar with global long-distance rates, you know that $40 is a drop in the bucket compared to what you might normally be paying every month.

AU - this needs a GSM phone to work, but could be good for travellers.

Maxroam [via New York Times]

Comments

  • krazykirk Guest

    Wow this is so awesome! I am so getting one of these when I travel overseas!

    Oh and the point about "AU - this needs a GSM phone to work, but could be good for travellers."

    Pretty much all phones here in Aus are GSM Sim card using phones...

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles