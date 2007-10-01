Get Global Calls for Local Rates With Maxroam

Good news for anyone who makes global calls on a regular basis. Cubic's Maxroam, a SIM card that works on any unlocked mobile phone to make drastically discounted (up to 90%) country to country calls. The New York times has more:

So get this: For $40, you can buy this card without the phone. Cubic says that you can slip it into any GSM phone — even your regular T-Mobile or AT&T phone, as long as it's an "unlocked" phone (one that works with other companies' SIM cards). Then your own cellphone behaves exactly like the Cubic phone described up to this point.

You'll want to read the fine print because there's a lot of information to digest here, but it looks like the real deal. If you're familiar with global long-distance rates, you know that $40 is a drop in the bucket compared to what you might normally be paying every month.