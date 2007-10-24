If you've got an account with the Google-acquired one-phone-number-to-rule-them-all web application GrandCentral and a free dial-in number from the popular Skype alternative, Gizmo Project, you can use the two together to get unlimited free incoming calls. One major benefit of this is that—while Gizmo Project limits you to a Nevada area code with your free number—GrandCentral offers a wide range of call-in area codes for free. That means that no matter where you and your computer are, your friends and family can call your GrandCentral number and you'll continue to get free calls through Gizmo. It's always cheap for you and—if they're in your GrandCentral area code—cheap for the person making the call. GrandCentral's Gizmo support isn't exactly new, but I suspect that whenever Google decides to re-open GrandCentral's doors, a lot of users will want to jump on it.
Get Free VoIP In-Calling Anywhere with GrandCentral and Gizmo Project
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink