Get Free VoIP In-Calling Anywhere with GrandCentral and Gizmo Project

If you've got an account with the Google-acquired one-phone-number-to-rule-them-all web application GrandCentral and a free dial-in number from the popular Skype alternative, Gizmo Project, you can use the two together to get unlimited free incoming calls. One major benefit of this is that—while Gizmo Project limits you to a Nevada area code with your free number—GrandCentral offers a wide range of call-in area codes for free. That means that no matter where you and your computer are, your friends and family can call your GrandCentral number and you'll continue to get free calls through Gizmo. It's always cheap for you and—if they're in your GrandCentral area code—cheap for the person making the call. GrandCentral's Gizmo support isn't exactly new, but I suspect that whenever Google decides to re-open GrandCentral's doors, a lot of users will want to jump on it.