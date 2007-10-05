Get Flickr Notifications via Email

Get email notifications whenever other users comment on your photos or when your contacts (or only friends and family) upload new photos with Flickr's improved email notifications. Way back when Gina wrote her Advanced Flickr User Guide, Flickr didn't notify users via email when their photos had been commented on—which inspired this hack. Now, not only does Flickr support comment and new photo alerts, but you can choose whether or not you receive the notifications instantly or in a once-daily or once-weekly digest. This feature set isn't exactly brand new, but I'd completely missed their rollout—and they still get the "NEW" graphic on Flickr.