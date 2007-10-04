Get Color Codes with ColorZilla

All platforms with Firefox: Designers will love the usefulness of ColorZilla, a Firefox extension that provides colour readings in RGB and hexadecimal format. For diehard Firefox users who surf the net often, this is a convenient alternative to standalone application Color Cop. We've briefly mentioned ColorZilla before, but I find it a blessing worth its very own post when it comes to grabbing the colour data quickly and easily without having to open another application. ColorZilla's a free download that works with and wherever Firefox does.
Comments
Join the discussion!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink