Get Clothing Recommendations from Dress Code Guide

If you've ever scratched your head at dress code jargon for interviews or business meetings and still don't know the difference between "business casual" and "semi-formal," worry no longer: web site Dress Code Guide recommends all the appropriate articles of clothing for different situations. For example, if you're a male and need to know what counts as "business casual" garb, the site suggests a collared shirt with an optional jacket or tie, high quality pants and dark leather shoes. The guide suggests women wear pressed white blouses, knee-length skirts or slacks and closed-toe shoes (does this seem a touch archaic?). Dress codes can be difficult to nail down since they're ultimately very subjective, so share your interpretations of the casual to formal gamut in the comments.