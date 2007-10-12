Get Baby Name Ideas from the Baby Name Map

Don't want your newborn to grow up to be one of 10 Matthew's in his class? Soon-to-be father and developer Guy put together a maps mashup that displays the most popular baby names in eight countries. Guy says:

My wife and I are expecting our first child in April. I searched your site and found the NameVoyager. However, I was looking for decent view of name popularity outside the US. I ended up building the Baby Name Map, which is a Google Maps mashup. I'm adding data regularly to increase the international coverage, now at eight countries and growing.

You can also search by name, favourite names, and comment on names from the Baby Name Map, and see popularity charts for a given name over time. Guy also says:

Another site I'm finding useful is Nymbler with which I'm not affiliated. They do name recommendations based on other names you've rated highly. This is helping my wife and I narrow our search.

Great resources, whether you're an expecting parent or a fiction writer. Thanks Guy!