Free Remote File Storage Space at Who.hasfiles

Need a little go-to storage space but don't have your own remote server set up? Online storage start-up who.hasfiles offers a free 100 MB space ($US1 per GB per month after that) easily mounted from Windows, Mac, or Linux. The site offers its own one-step software for connecting from Windows and simple but detailed instructions for other systems, with sharing allowed between registered users. Who.hasfiles certainly isn't the first kid on the online storage block, and 100MB can feel a bit cozy these days, but it could easily serve as a fail-safe space for important documents or a way to privately share a few files.