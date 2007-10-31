Free Malware Phone Tech Support Today Only

US-centric: Windows only: Security software maker CyberDefender is offering free remote scans, repairs and performance tweaks for free to anyone who calls (877) 377-3765 today only. EWeek reports:

Generally, CyberDefender says, tech support calls cost between $50 to $100. The giveaway is to promote a new offering, Premium Tech Support 24/7/365.

Tell Uncle Bif and Aunt Marge in Florida, so you can shirk your tech support responsibilities for malware-laden family PC's and scarf down candy corn all day instead.