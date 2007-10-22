Free Games for Road Trips

Whether you're planning a road trip with the kinder or with a few close friends, eventually, you will be bored out of your gourd. Travel site TravelHacker has compiled a killer list of free games that pretty much anyone will enjoy. Classics such as License Plate Bingo are here, in addition to scavenger hunts, slug bug (play with caution with stronger people in the vehicle), and 20 Questions. All of these games are screen-free and completely portable. Do you have a favourite way to while away the time on a long trip that's a little beyond the usual suspects (audiobooks, iPod, etc.)? Let's hear it in the comments.