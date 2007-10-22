Whether you're planning a road trip with the kinder or with a few close friends, eventually, you will be bored out of your gourd. Travel site TravelHacker has compiled a killer list of free games that pretty much anyone will enjoy. Classics such as License Plate Bingo are here, in addition to scavenger hunts, slug bug (play with caution with stronger people in the vehicle), and 20 Questions. All of these games are screen-free and completely portable. Do you have a favourite way to while away the time on a long trip that's a little beyond the usual suspects (audiobooks, iPod, etc.)? Let's hear it in the comments.
Free Games for Road Trips
Trending Stories Right Now
How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free
KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products
To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink