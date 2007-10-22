Free downloadable box templates

Italian website Idee Montabili has a few box templates you can download, print and cut out to make your own boxes. Some of them look suitable for displaying items in a retail setting, but a couple of them are for.gift boxes. I'd print out the template, then trace the template onto some fancy coloured cardboard to make a gift box. With Christmas coming up this could be a fun DIY project for yourself or even the kids.
Idee Montabili [via Make]
