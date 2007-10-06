Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

Four Rules to Understand What Makes People Tick - lifehack.org

thoughtchart.png

Next time you're trying to make a convincing argument, close a sale, win a debate or simply get someone else to do something you want them too, check out blogger Scott H. Young's four insights into what makes people tick. While these are pretty oversimplified to explain all human behavior, they're all still true in some respect:

Rule One: People Mostly Care About Themselves

Rule Two: People are Motivated by Selfish Altruism

Rule Three: People Don't Think Much

Rule Four: Conformity is the Norm

Out of all these rules, selfish altruism rang the most true to me, especially here on Lifehacker with all the advice and tips flying back and forth between editors and commenters. Any rules you'd add to this list? Shout 'em out in the comments.

Four Rules to Understand What Makes People Tick [lifehack.org]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cricket kayo kfc sports streaming

How To Watch The KFC Big Bash League: Live, Online And Free

KFC's Big Bash League (BBL) might not be "real" cricket - but damn is it fun! Here's how you can watch the KFC BBL live and online in Australia for free.
affiliate air-conditioners au deals feature

Dealhacker: Get 50% Off Air Conditioners And Pet-Cooling Products

To say Australia is "a bit hot right now" is an understatement of epic proportions. Assuming you aren't forced to flee your home due to bushfires, you're going to need some air conditioning to get through the rest of summer. Fortunately, Catch is having a fan and air-conditioner clearance that will help take the edge off the record-breaking temperatures. Here are the best air conditioner deals from the big sale - including options to ease your pets' suffering.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles