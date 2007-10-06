Four Rules to Understand What Makes People Tick - lifehack.org

Next time you're trying to make a convincing argument, close a sale, win a debate or simply get someone else to do something you want them too, check out blogger Scott H. Young's four insights into what makes people tick. While these are pretty oversimplified to explain all human behavior, they're all still true in some respect:

Rule One: People Mostly Care About Themselves Rule Two: People are Motivated by Selfish Altruism Rule Three: People Don't Think Much Rule Four: Conformity is the Norm

Out of all these rules, selfish altruism rang the most true to me, especially here on Lifehacker with all the advice and tips flying back and forth between editors and commenters. Any rules you'd add to this list? Shout 'em out in the comments.