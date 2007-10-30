Follow the Periodic Table of Cleaning for the Definitive Cleaning Schedule

Keep your home spotless by following web site Real Simple's Periodic Table of Cleaning. The table organises cleaning tasks by how often they should be performed, split up into weekly, monthly, three to six month, six to twelve month, or yearly periods. Of course the periodic guidelines aren't hard and fast, and you should feel free to adjust the schedule to your liking, but the table provides an excellent checklist and reminder—both for those household cleaning duties you should perform regularly and especially for those that come along only once or twice a year. Grab the PDF of the Periodic Table of Cleaning from Real Simple.