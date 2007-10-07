Focus On One Action Item

Make sure that the person you're emailing responds or acts upon your requests by including only one action item per email. Web Worker Daily states that utilising this practice will make it more likely that your email will actually be read AND acted upon, rather than ignored. One subject, one request per email seems to be the key.
