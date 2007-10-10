The Brazen Careerist has sounded off about unproductive workplace practices including voicemail, the 'reply all' email, and having lollies available in the office.

I'm kind of relieved to hear I'm not alone in using voicemail messages as a pager - rather than dialling in to get the message, these days I tend to delete it and call the person back directly.

I think the Australian equivalent of the office candy vending machine is the office charity chocolate box. She's totally right - it encourages bad snacking which can make you tired at work (and eventually overweight).

Five workplace practices that should be over. Now. [Brazen Careerist]

